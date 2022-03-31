Chris Rock’s Brother Tony Says He And Will Smith Haven’t ‘made Up’ As He Slams Diddy’s Claim
Hi Friend, It’s Shamara
Tony Rock held a Q&A on Tuesday night (March 29) where he addressed questions regarding Will Smith slapping his brother on the Oscar stage.
One fan asked if Diddy lied about Tony and Will making up the same night and were currently in a good space. To which Tony responded, “Yep.”
Diddy had reportedly told Page Six that Will and Chris had made up at the Vanity Fair’s Oscar party, “That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that.” Diddy told Page Six “It’s all love. They’re brothers.”
Smith had issued an apology during his acceptance speech for Best Actor, however, he didn’t name Chris Rock. He then took to social media to give Rock a public apology. Rock hasn’t spoken publicly since the incident.
Do you think Chris Rock and Will Smith will reconcile their relationship?