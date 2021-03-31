Chrissy Teigen Graces Cover Of People’s “Beautiful Issue”

Chrissy Teigen is on the cover of PEOPLE’s “Beautiful Issue” with her kids, Luna and Miles, and gives an inside into what her daily life is like.

Teigen is a model, entrepreneur, wife to John Legend, and what she says most importantly, is a mom.

The The busy mom of two said that “I’m an open, free spirit and I love kids to be kids”. She added that she knew that she always wanted to be a mom.

The famous couple endured devastation last year when they lost their son Jack at just 20 weeks. They have been public about their grief in hopes to help others going through the same thing.

Teigen added that “I’ve learned how strong physically and mentally a body can be. I’ve learned how strong I am”.

Do you follow Chrissy Teigen? Can you relate to her on what she endured with pregnancy loss?