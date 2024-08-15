Chrissy Teigen Reveals Surgical Scars in Plunging Dress on ‘Rare’ Date Night with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend enjoyed a rare date night, with Teigen showing off her plunging black dress and surgical scars in an Instagram Stories clip. Teigen, who has been open about her surgeries in the past, revealed that she has had a boob job three times. The couple looked stylish as they headed out together, with Teigen joking about wearing a body chain to hide her scars. Teigen first revealed she had breast implants in 2020 and has been candid about her plastic surgery experiences. “Date night, very rare but it happens … boobies out, scars out,” Teigen said in the short video.

