LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 04: Rev. James Lawson speaks from the pulpit of the First AME Church during an event in solidarity with union workers in Wisconsin on the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination on April 4, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Labor unions throughout the country rallied around Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s message for the rights of labor. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Rev. James Lawson Jr. died on Monday (June 10) at age 95. Lawson’s family confirmed his passing, which came following a short illness. Lawson was a key figure in the Civil Rights Movement and helped train activists in ways of nonviolent protest. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once referred to Lawson as “the leading theorist and strategist of nonviolence in the world.” Who are some other Civil Rights Movement figures that everyone should know?