Clothing, Jewelry Top this Year’s Most Purchased Christmas Gifts

  • Apparently, clothing and jewelry were on a lot of people’s Christmas lists this year. Or, at least, that’s what they received on Christmas Day.
  • Sales of clothing items climbed a staggering 47.3 percent from November 1st to December 24th, according to a report released by Mastercard. Sales of jewelry rose 32 percent over the same period of time, the report indicates.
  • The emergence of the Omicron variant appears to have driven more people to shop online this year, as e-commerce purchases made up 20.9 percent of total sales, up from 14.6 percent in 2019, the report reveals.
  • What types of gifts did you give this year?
