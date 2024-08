Coco Gauff is about to receive one of the highest honors in sports – appearing on a box of Wheaties. The 20-year-old tennis star will be featured on a limited-edition Wheaties box starting this month. Earlier this year, Wheaties featured women’s tennis legend Billie Jean King. Gauff will defend her U.S. Open title starting next Monday. What athletes do you remember appearing on Wheaties boxes when you were growing up?