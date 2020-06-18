Colin Kaepernick Joins Board Of Directors At Medium

While the NFL decides where Colin Kaepernick might play football again if he chooses to, the activist is making other moves.

Kaepernick has joined the Board of Directors at Medium. He will be the first Black man on the board consisting of four other people.

We’re excited to announce our founder, @kaepernick7, will be the newest Board Member @medium. In addition to this, #KaepernickPublishing partners with Medium to further our mission uplifting voices of our communities. pic.twitter.com/FQYYNdTQcP — Kaepernick Publishing (@KaepernickPub) June 18, 2020

Kaepernick Publishing will create racial and civil rights content for the blogging platform.

In a statement, Kaepernick said, “I am excited for Kaepernick Publishing to partner with Medium to continue to elevate Black voices in the news and publishing industry. I also look forward to creating new opportunities and avenues for Black writers and creators with my new role as a Board member.”