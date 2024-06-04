Creative Director Of Janet Jackson Tour Says Fans Will See A ‘New Janet’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: Singer/actress Janet Jackson is seen arriving to the Thom Browne fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The Shed on February 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Janet Jackson’s Creative Director, Gil Duldulao, promises some interesting additions to her “Together Again” tour. Jackson began the three-month tour in 2023 and announced in January that the new leg would begin in California. The tour, named after her 1997 number one smash, comprises three dozen songs, many in medley form, including hits “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” “That’s the Way Love Goes,” “Doesn’t Really Matter,” and rare album cuts “Damita Jo” and “So Excited.” The “Together Again” tour’s revolutionary staging transforms over 20 times per show. The present show has a five-piece band, five backup singers, spectacular visuals, and other impressive stage components.

