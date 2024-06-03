Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Cynthia Bailey Says RHOA Season 16 Cast Additions Bring ‘New Blood’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 01: Model Cynthia Bailey attends Gurus Magazine's #30VOICES30DAYS Cover Launch Party at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood on June 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has lots of fresh talent for season 16. “We’re on Week No. 3 and already, these girls are jumping right in getting their hands dirty. I think you guys are in for a treat. I think three of them bring just the right amount of new blood that we needed for season sweet 16,” says Cynthia Bailey in a new interview. She continued, “So, it’s gonna be sweet and maybe bittersweet but I think you guys will be entertained.” Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, and Drew Sidora all have peaches for season 16, and a slew of fresh faces will join them.

