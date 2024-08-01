Damon Dash’s Stake In Roc-A-Fella Records Being Auctioned By Feds

Reportedly, Damon Dash’s stake in Roc-A-Fella Records will be auctioned off by the Feds on August 29th in NYC. According to the documents, in order to participate in the auction, bidders must first register by emailing Christopher Brown. Brown is the attorney for filmmaker Josh Webber, who a couple of years ago won a legal judgment against Dash for infringement of copyright and slander, winning in excess of $800K. According to sources, the minimum bid accepted will be $1.2 million for Dash’s 33.3% stake in the infamous record label.

Which hip-hop record label would you like to own a part of?