Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Damon Dash’s Stake In Roc-A-Fella Records Being Auctioned By Feds

Share
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Reportedly, Damon Dash’s stake in Roc-A-Fella Records will be auctioned off by the Feds on August 29th in NYC. According to the documents, in order to participate in the auction, bidders must first register by emailing Christopher Brown. Brown is the attorney for filmmaker Josh Webber, who a couple of years ago won a legal judgment against Dash for infringement of copyright and slander, winning in excess of $800K. According to sources, the minimum bid accepted will be $1.2 million for Dash’s 33.3% stake in the infamous record label.

Which hip-hop record label would you like to own a part of?

Recently Played

Groove MeGuy
6:55pm
Found YouFred Reed Music/F/
6:44pm
Keep On Lovin MeWhispers
6:34pm
Ready Or NotAfter 7
6:30pm
My WhyMumu Fresh
6:22pm
View Full Playlist