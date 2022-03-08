Daphne Maxwell Reid and Vernee Watson-Johnson To Guest Star on ‘Bel-Air’
The Peacock series Bel Air is bringing back two OG’s from the Fresh Prince of Bel Air.
Daphne Maxwell Reid who played the second Aunt Viv and Vernee Watson-Johnson who played Will’s mom will guest star on the new series.
They will play members of the Art Council Board of Trustees.
