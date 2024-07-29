Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Breaks Box-Office Record

(Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Deadpool & Wolverine shattered records at the box office this weekend. The sequel raked in $205 million in its opening weekend – the biggest opening of 2024 and the biggest ever for an R-rated movie. In fact, it was the 8th-largest opening weekend of all time, just behind 2015’s Jurassic World and ahead of 2018’s Black Panther. Twisters finished second with $35.3 million, followed by Despicable Me 4 with $14.2 million. Inside Out 2 ($8.3 million) and Longlegs ($6.7 million) rounded out the top five.

Why was Deadpool & Wolverine such a big hit?  Will it be the biggest movie of 2024?

