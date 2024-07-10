Denzel Washington Trends Following Release of ‘Gladiator II’ Promo Trailer

Denzel Washington at the star ceremony where Lenny Kravitz is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

A Denzel Washington billboard for “Gladiator II” has captivated fans, as they call the image “Training Day meets Rome!” The Oscar winner was trending early Tuesday morning (July 9) after Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator II” trailer was released. The epic historical drama features Washington, Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and others. Pascal plays Lucius, Maximus’ lover Lucilla’s son, in Gladiator II, which follows him after Maximus’ death. A poster of Washington has sparked conversations on X, formerly Twitter. The remarkable artwork shows half of Washington’s face, showing his gray beard and stern expression, accented by a little brow furrow. The image shows the “Man on Fire” star wearing a gold hoop earring in his left ear. A fan expressed online, “He got the Michael Jordan hoop earring in so I’m anticipating a [fire emoji] Denzel classic.” Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator 2” opens on November 22nd.

