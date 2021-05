Holy smokes, did Diddy wake up today and choose violence?

Diddy posted a #tbt picture of him and Jennifer Lopez holding hands.

The comments went up in flames!

Keyshia Cole wrote, tell ha, come on home baby.

His son, King Combs wrote, killlaaaaa.

It is public knowledge that Jennifer and Ben Affleck have rekindled their relationship. Is Diddy wrong for posting the photo?