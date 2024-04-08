Diddy Gets Loving Shout-Out from Fans Near Miami Home Amid Investigation

Despite facing federal scrutiny and social media backlash, Diddy still appears to have public support, at least in the Miami area. Footage captured on Sunday (April 7) showed onlookers starstruck as Diddy interacted with a passing boat near his Star Island homes. Despite the serious allegations against him, Diddy has been visible in public, waving and smiling at fans. While some have turned on him or mocked him, Diddy still seems to have fans and defenders on the ground, with his A-list friends remaining mostly silent on the matter. Time will tell how public opinion may shift, but for now, Diddy appears to be beloved in Florida.

Do you still have love for Diddy? Do you think he will be charged with a crime?