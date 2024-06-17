Diddy Gives Back His Key To NYC Upon Request From Mayor Eric Adams

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 10: P Diddy is seen out and about on November 10, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Recently, Mayor Eric Adams requested that Diddy return his key to the city after the video of Diddy brutalizing Cassie was shared with the public. Mayor Adams sent a letter to Diddy that stated, “Our city has worked tirelessly to make sure survivors are heard and seen by our administration.” He continued, “I have accepted their recommendation and am requesting that Mr. Combs immediately return his key to the city.” Reportedly, Diddy sent the key back on June 10th and followed the request of Mayor Adams.

