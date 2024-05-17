Diddy seen assaulting Cassie in 2016 survellance video

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Album Release Party For "The Love Album: Off The Grid" on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

According to TMZ: A 2016 surveillance video obtained exclusively by CNN shows Sean “Diddy” Combs grab, shove, drag and kick his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura during an altercation that matches allegations in a now-settled federal lawsuit filed by Ventura in November.

The footage, compiled from multiple camera angles dated March 5, 2016, appears to show the rapper, producer and business mogul during an incident that, according to Ventura’s complaint, occurred at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. CNN verified the location based on publicly available photos of the former hotel’s interior.

