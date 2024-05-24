Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Diddy’s Remarks On Chris Brown Assaulting Rihanna Resurface: ‘Relationships Get Ugly’

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 10: P Diddy is seen out and about on November 10, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

A clip of the mogul reacting to another abusive situation has leaked. The incident involving Chris Brown and Rihanna in 2009 has resurfaced amid leaked hotel footage of Diddy’s 2016 assault of Cassie Ventura making headlines. The rap mogul appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show back then, and commented on the situation saying, “I don’t think that it’s right for anybody to hit anybody at the end of the day, you know,” the Bad Boy Records founder said. “I don’t think it’s right. Combs then cryptically warned that romantic pairings can become tense at times, and that the public is often unaware of what transpires between couples behind closed doors. “You know, I think that we all have to be honest with ourselves as adults and people that have been in relationships,” he continued.

What do you think of Diddy’s comments?

