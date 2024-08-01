Dionne Warwick Talks Career Highlights, Modern-Day Pop Stars, and Why She’s Not Retiring

Dionne Warwick’s grandchild was the one who told her that her 1963 hit “Walk on By” was sampled in Doja Cat’s song “Paint The Town Red.” “I said, ‘Doja who?’” Warwick shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. Despite her resurgence, Warwick admits she doesn’t listen to current radio hits. Warwick said today’s younger artists “feel that they invented show business.” She continued, “It’s a youth-oriented industry today — which doesn’t surprise me because when I was coming through, it was a youth-oriented industry. I find it quite interesting that talent is not the precedence. It’s how little you can wear, how much you can shake your body, how different you have chosen to look. It’s another industry altogether.” When asked if her 2022 ‘She’s Back One Last Time’ tour was her retirement tour, Warick said, “No. That should never have been the title of that tour. That will happen when I am not able to reach the bar that I set for myself. That’s when I take my little ballet slippers, hang them up, and walk on by.”

