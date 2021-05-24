Disneyland to end COVID-19 Temperature Checks

Disneyland is getting back to normal.

The amusement park has announced that they are ending COVID-19 temperature checks for guests and employees. This will happen on June 15th.

They said in a statement, “Based on the advice of the CDC and our local health officials, and given Orange County is now in the yellow tier and the state of California is preparing to reopen the economy on June 15, we will end onsite temperature screenings at Disneyland resort for guests and cast members starting on June 15

They add, “We will continue to monitor the guidance of public health authorities and government agencies going forward and will make appropriate adjustments in the future based on that guidance.”

