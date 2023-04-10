Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

DMX Remembered By Friends & Fans On 2nd Anniversary Of His Death

INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 04: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been converted to black and white.) DMX performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at The Forum on October 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)

DMX fans and friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to the legendary rapper on the second anniversary of his death. The Ruff Ryders breakout star died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 50. After being in a coma for nearly a week, the “Where The Hood At” rapper ultimately lost functionality in many of his vital organs before passing away. Today, fans and friends alike are coming out in droves to pay tribute to the man who helped shape the sound of modern-day Hip Hop, with the late rapper’s longtime friend and collaborator Swizz Beatz leading the charge. “Long live my Dog 4 Life @dmx THE GREAT,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photographs of his friend. “we feel you everyday King.”

