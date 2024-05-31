Donald Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Trial
Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty on all counts in his hush money trial in Manhattan. The jury delivered their verdict just after 5pm on Thursday, after more than 11 hours of deliberations. Courtroom reporters say Trump remained mostly expressionless as the verdict was read. Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up ‘hush money’ payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair. He is the first president in U.S. history to be convicted of a felony. The conviction carries a sentence of up to four years, but the verdict is likely to be appealed and could spend years working its way through the courts. Trump’s sentencing has been scheduled for July 11th, just four days ahead of the Republican National Convention.
How will this conviction impact Trump’s presidential campaign? Are you surprised by the verdict?