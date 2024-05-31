Donald Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Trial

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 31: Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a press conference following the verdict in his hush-money trial at Trump Tower on May 31, 2024 in New York City. A New York jury found Trump guilty Thursday of all 34 charges of covering up a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her story of their alleged affair from being published during the 2016 presidential election. Trump is the first former U.S. president to be convicted of crimes. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty on all counts in his hush money trial in Manhattan. The jury delivered their verdict just after 5pm on Thursday, after more than 11 hours of deliberations. Courtroom reporters say Trump remained mostly expressionless as the verdict was read. Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up ‘hush money’ payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about an alleged affair. He is the first president in U.S. history to be convicted of a felony. The conviction carries a sentence of up to four years, but the verdict is likely to be appealed and could spend years working its way through the courts. Trump’s sentencing has been scheduled for July 11th, just four days ahead of the Republican National Convention.

How will this conviction impact Trump’s presidential campaign? Are you surprised by the verdict?