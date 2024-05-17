Donna Summer’s Estate Reaches Settlement With Kanye West Over Alleged ‘Theft’ of ‘I Feel Love’

Donna Summer’s family has reached a quick settlement with Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign. The two were accused of “blatant theft” of Summer’s disco hit “I Feel Love.” A status report was filed this week in federal court in Los Angeles, and it was revealed that a settlement was reached on May 3rd. Attorneys have begun gathering signatures this week to officially resolve the copyright infringement lawsuit filed by Summer’s estate in February. Do you think that the song was blatantly ripped off? Why, or why not?