Dr. Dre Raps About Divorce And Brain Aneurysm In New Song With KXNG Crooked

It’s no doubt that Dr. Dre has been through it lately with not only his scary brain aneurysm but his very public and messy divorce.

Dr. Dre teamed up with KXNG Crooked on a track to share his thoughts on the divorce and his health.

The song has’t been released but was previewed by DJ Silk during an Instagram Live session.

Hints at a 2021 release of the album “Detox” is making its way around social media.

Do you think Dre’s new song will make it on to the Detox album?