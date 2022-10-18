Dwayne Johnson’s Joke About Making A Sex Tape With His Wife Is So Funny

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sent Kelly Clarkson leaping from her seat when she asked the “Black Adam” star which Johnson movie would be the DC superstar’s favorite. He started, “Uh, I made a movie one time with my wife,” which caused his cast members and the audience to giggle in disbelief. “Sorry, no, never mind,” Johnson said. Clarkson admitted it took her awhile to get what Johnson was saying. “The amount of time it took for me to get that,” she said with a shocked look. “If they play it back — my face — I go, ‘Oh, that’s sweet,’ and then I go, ‘OH!’ That would probably be good — don’t brag!” Clarkson laughed. Which Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson movie is your favorite?