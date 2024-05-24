Eddie Murphy Back In Action With Release Of Beverly Hills Cop 4 Trailer

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Eddie Murphy is seen on the set of "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley" on January 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Recently, the trailer for the upcoming sequel, Beverly Hills Cop 4, dropped and features Eddie Murphy returning as his beloved character, Axel Foley. Eddie is starring alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, Judge Reinhold, and John Ashton.The trailer for the movie shows Levitt and Murphy chasing down bad guys in a helicopter that eventually crashes.The director of the movie said, “Some of the funniest moments in Axel F are when Eddie’s improvising. For me, a big part of my job was to create the right environment, cast the right people around Eddie to allow him to do what he does best.”

Are you excited for this upcoming movie? Why or why not?