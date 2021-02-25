Eddie Murphy Says Daughter Starring In “Coming 2 America” Is A “Proud Papa Moment”

Eddie Murphy is not just one of the most recognized actors of all time, he’s also a father to 10 kids and we’ll be seeing one of them in upcoming movie, “Coming 2 America”.

Murphy’s daughter, Bella Murphy, will be making her acting debut starring as one of Prince Akeem’s daughters, Omma.

Eddie Murphy is proud of Bella and that she got this role all on her own without his help.

The actor said that if any of his kids want to go into acting, he insists they wait until they are 18 years old.

Bella said that she’s excited that her movie debut is alongside her dad.

