Eddie Murphy Teases His Upcoming Project With Martin Lawrence

Recently, Eddie Murphy shared news about his upcoming project with Martin Lawrence, which fans are extremely excited about. Murphy said, “I got this other idea for something with Martin. I’ve been developing it for years.” He continued, “Did you ever see a movie? It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World? Well, I got a script; it will be delivered any minute now, written by Jez Butterworth and I’m trying to do a remake of that movie.” He added, “It’s one of my favorite movies of all time and if I do it, if the script turns out right, it’s going to be a cast of all the who’s who of comedians. Anybody who has been funny over the last 30 years is going to be in this movie.”

What do you think of this remake idea from Eddie Murphy?