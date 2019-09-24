      Weather Alert

ENJOY MUSIC WITH LADY VEE ON WKXI 107.5

You can enjoy the music you great old sch00l music you grew up listening to as well as great music from today on this Tuesday morning with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.  Not only that but we will give you a chance to be a big ticket winner.  Listen for your chance to win tickets to The Funny As Ish Comedy Show or tickets to enjoy Fantasia in concert at the Ms. Coliseum.  Don’t forget, if you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and would like for me to give you a shout out, all you have to do is call me 601-995-1075 or you can text me 601-837-1075.  You know we cannot forget to take The Tuesday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better.  So, tune in to Soft Soul Kixie 107.5 and enjoy your Tuesday with Lady Vee.

 

 

40 Albums That Baby Boomers Loved That Millennials Don’t Know

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  A list of albums that Baby Boomers LOVED that Millennials don’t know includes:  “No Jacket Required” by Phil Collins . . . “Night Moves” by Bob Seger . . . and “American Woman” by The Guess Who.

FULL STORY:  The streaming era has changed a LOT about how music is discovered and consumed . . . and one negative side effect MIGHT be that without physical copies being passed down, some albums get lost in the shuffle.

“Rolling Stone” put together a list of 40 albums that Baby Boomers loved that Millennials “don’t know.”

There’s no specific formula for how they came up with the list . . . but they do say that “The Dark Side of the Moon” by Pink Floyd and “London Calling” by The Clash are examples of albums that young people ARE finding.  And of course there’s also “Toto 4”, which had a random rebirth thanks to “Africa” and Weezer.

Here are 15 highlights, in reverse chronological order:

1.  Bonnie Raitt“Nick of Time”, 1989

2.  Dire Straits“Brothers in Arms”, 1986

3.  Phil Collins“No Jacket Required”, 1985

4.  Tina Turner“Private Dancer”, 1984

5.  Supertramp“Breakfast in America”, 1979

6.  Eric Clapton“Slowhand”, 1977

7.  Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band“Night Moves”, 1976

8.  Steve Miller Band“Fly Like an Eagle”, 1976

9.  Blue Oyster Cult“Agents of Fortune”, 1976

10.  The Isley Brothers“The Heat is On”, 1975

11.  Humble Pie“Smokin”, 1972

12.  Various Artists, “The Concert for Bangladesh”, 1971

13.  The Guess Who“American Woman”, 1970

14.  Roberta Flack“First Take”, 1968