ENJOY MUSIC WITH LADY VEE ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: A list of albums that Baby Boomers LOVED that Millennials don’t know includes: “No Jacket Required” by Phil Collins . . . “Night Moves” by Bob Seger . . . and “American Woman” by The Guess Who.

FULL STORY: The streaming era has changed a LOT about how music is discovered and consumed . . . and one negative side effect MIGHT be that without physical copies being passed down, some albums get lost in the shuffle.

“Rolling Stone” put together a list of 40 albums that Baby Boomers loved that Millennials “don’t know.”

There’s no specific formula for how they came up with the list . . . but they do say that “The Dark Side of the Moon” by Pink Floyd and “London Calling” by The Clash are examples of albums that young people ARE finding. And of course there’s also “Toto 4”, which had a random rebirth thanks to “Africa” and Weezer.

Here are 15 highlights, in reverse chronological order:

1. Bonnie Raitt, “Nick of Time”, 1989

2. Dire Straits, “Brothers in Arms”, 1986

3. Phil Collins, “No Jacket Required”, 1985

4. Tina Turner, “Private Dancer”, 1984

5. Supertramp, “Breakfast in America”, 1979

6. Eric Clapton, “Slowhand”, 1977

7. Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band, “Night Moves”, 1976

8. Steve Miller Band, “Fly Like an Eagle”, 1976

9. Blue Oyster Cult, “Agents of Fortune”, 1976

10. The Isley Brothers, “The Heat is On”, 1975

11. Humble Pie, “Smokin”, 1972

12. Various Artists, “The Concert for Bangladesh”, 1971

13. The Guess Who, “American Woman”, 1970

14. Roberta Flack, “First Take”, 1968