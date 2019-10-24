ENJOY THE MUSIC YOU LOVE ON WKXI 107.5

      Weather Alert

You can enjoy great music and be a winner on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.   All you have to do is listen for the keyword each hour then go to wkxi.com and enter the keyword for your chance to win $1,000 in the Kixie Grand Cash Payout Contest.  Just in case you are not at your best, why not take The Thursday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better.  If you are celebrating a birthday or have an anniversary and would like for me to give you a shout out,  just give me a call at 601-995-1075 or text me at 601-837-1075.  No doubt, Soft Soul Kixie has the best music from back in the day and today.  So, enjoy your Thursday Morning with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 10.5.

 

 

Are Your Sleep Habits Normal?

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  A survey on sleep habits found 8% of us sleep naked.  The most popular position to sleep in is on your side.  2% of us don’t use a pillow.  And 7% of people wake up naturally, without an alarm clock.

FULL STORY:  Over 100,000 people recently took an online survey on sleep habits.  Let’s see how your habits compare . . .

1.  What do you normally wear to bed?  92% wear at least some clothing, including 25% who wear pajamas and 15% who sleep in their underwear.  8% sleep totally naked.

2.  What position do you sleep in?  On your side was the top pick with 42% of the vote.  17% said stomach.  Only 5% always sleep on their back.  Everyone else said it varies.

3.  Flat or fluffy pillows?  64% like fluffy, 22% like flat, 12% like both, and 2% of us don’t use a pillow.

4.  Do you use an alarm clock?  7% said no, they can just wake up naturally.

5.  Do you normally brush your teeth before bed?  57% said yes.  30% sometimes forget.  13% DON’T normally brush before bed.

6.  How much sleep do you get a night?  The most popular answer was five to seven hours, with 56% of the vote.  3% said they usually get less than four hours a night.

7.  Do you have any weird sleep habits?  43% said they’re pretty normal.  The most common habits people reported were drooling, snoring, and talking in their sleep.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 