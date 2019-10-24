ENJOY THE MUSIC YOU LOVE ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: A survey on sleep habits found 8% of us sleep naked. The most popular position to sleep in is on your side. 2% of us don’t use a pillow. And 7% of people wake up naturally, without an alarm clock.

FULL STORY: Over 100,000 people recently took an online survey on sleep habits. Let’s see how your habits compare . . .

1. What do you normally wear to bed? 92% wear at least some clothing, including 25% who wear pajamas and 15% who sleep in their underwear. 8% sleep totally naked.

2. What position do you sleep in? On your side was the top pick with 42% of the vote. 17% said stomach. Only 5% always sleep on their back. Everyone else said it varies.

3. Flat or fluffy pillows? 64% like fluffy, 22% like flat, 12% like both, and 2% of us don’t use a pillow.

4. Do you use an alarm clock? 7% said no, they can just wake up naturally.

5. Do you normally brush your teeth before bed? 57% said yes. 30% sometimes forget. 13% DON’T normally brush before bed.

6. How much sleep do you get a night? The most popular answer was five to seven hours, with 56% of the vote. 3% said they usually get less than four hours a night.

7. Do you have any weird sleep habits? 43% said they’re pretty normal. The most common habits people reported were drooling, snoring, and talking in their sleep.