ENJOY THE MUSIC YOU LOVE ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: “Forbes” put out a list of the world’s highest paid actors over the past year, and THE ROCK is #1 with $89.4 million. CHRIS HEMSWORTH is next with $76.4 million.

FULL STORY: THE ROCK was the highest paid actor in the world over the past year, raking in an estimated $89.4 million. That’s a lot of coin, but it’s down from last year when he made $124 million, and came in second to George Clooney.

Here’s this year’s Top 10, according to “Forbes”:

1. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, $89.4 million

2. Chris Hemsworth, $76.4 million

3. Robert Downey Jr., $66 million

4. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, $65 million

5. Jackie Chan, $58 million . . . Mostly from the Chinese box office, and his endorsements there.

6. A tie between Adam Sandler and Bradley Cooper, both with $57 million . . . Adam’s money is mostly through his deal with Netflix. And 70% of Bradley’s came from “A Star Is Born”, which he directed, produced, co-wrote, and co-starred in.

8. Chris Evans, $43.5 million

9. Paul Rudd, $41 million

10. Will Smith, $35 million