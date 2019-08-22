ENJOY THE MUSIC YOU LOVE ON WKXI 107.5

      Weather Alert

You can enjoy the music you love from back-n-the day and today on this Thursday Morning with Lady Vee.   That’s right, I will take you back-n-the-day with the music you grew up listening to plus, all the latest hits.  If you are planning on checking out the big game with Jackson State and Tennessee State,  then listen for your chance to win tickets to this event.  If you are not feeling your best, why not take The Thursday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better.  As always, if you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and want me to give you a shout out, just text me @601-995-1075  or you can text me @ 601-837-1075 and I will be glad to give you a shout out.  Enjoy your Thursday Morning with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.

 

The Rock Is the World’s Highest Paid Actor

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  “Forbes” put out a list of the world’s highest paid actors over the past year, and THE ROCK is #1 with $89.4 million.  CHRIS HEMSWORTH is next with $76.4 million.

 

FULL STORY:  THE ROCK was the highest paid actor in the world over the past year, raking in an estimated $89.4 million.  That’s a lot of coin, but it’s down from last year when he made $124 million, and came in second to George Clooney.

 

Here’s this year’s Top 10, according to “Forbes”:

 

1.  Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, $89.4 million

2.  Chris Hemsworth, $76.4 million

3.  Robert Downey Jr., $66 million

4.  Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, $65 million

5.  Jackie Chan, $58 million . . . Mostly from the Chinese box office, and his endorsements there.

6.  A tie between Adam Sandler and Bradley Cooper, both with $57 million . . . Adam’s money is mostly through his deal with Netflix.  And 70% of Bradley’s came from “A Star Is Born”, which he directed, produced, co-wrote, and co-starred in.

8.  Chris Evans, $43.5 million

9.  Paul Rudd, $41 million

10.  Will Smith, $35 million

 

 

 

 

 