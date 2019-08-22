ENJOY THE MUSIC YOU LOVE ON WKXI 107.5

The Rock Is the World’s Highest Paid Actor
FULL STORY: THE ROCK was the highest paid actor in the world over the past year, raking in an estimated $89.4 million. That’s a lot of coin, but it’s down from last year when he made $124 million, and came in second to George Clooney.
Here’s this year’s Top 10, according to “Forbes”:
1. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, $89.4 million
2. Chris Hemsworth, $76.4 million
3. Robert Downey Jr., $66 million
4. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, $65 million
5. Jackie Chan, $58 million . . . Mostly from the Chinese box office, and his endorsements there.
6. A tie between Adam Sandler and Bradley Cooper, both with $57 million . . . Adam’s money is mostly through his deal with Netflix. And 70% of Bradley’s came from “A Star Is Born”, which he directed, produced, co-wrote, and co-starred in.
8. Chris Evans, $43.5 million
9. Paul Rudd, $41 million
10. Will Smith, $35 million