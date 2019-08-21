ENJOY YOUR HUMP DAY WITH WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: A new survey found the friendliest states in America are Minnesota, Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas, and Wyoming. And the rudest states are New York, Arkansas, Delaware, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

FULL STORY: There’s an old stereotype that people in the Northeast tend to be RUDER than people in other states. And this definitely won’t help . . .

A website called Big Seven Travel asked its readers to rank all 50 states according to how friendly people are. And six of the ten LEAST friendly states are in the Northeast.

New York was named the rudest state in America, followed by Arkansas . . . Delaware . . . Massachusetts . . . New Jersey . . . Washington . . . New Hampshire . . . Nevada . . . Florida . . . and Rhode Island.

No single area of the country dominated the friendliest states list. But no states in the Northeast made it, either.

According to the results, the friendliest state in America is MINNESOTA. The rest of the top ten are Tennessee . . . South Carolina . . . Texas . . . Wyoming . . . Indiana . . . Colorado . . . Kansas . . . Oklahoma . . . and Hawaii.

(You can check out the full rankings of all 50 states at Big7Travel.com.)