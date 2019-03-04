ENJOY YOUR MONDAY WITH WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Here are a few random facts for you. Arby’s was the first fast food chain to ban smoking in its stores, back in 1994. And Will Ferrell’s dad was a musician with the Righteous Brothers.

1. Arby’s was the first fast food chain to ban smoking in its stores, back in 1994.

2. Will Ferrell’s dad was a musician with the Righteous Brothers.

3. To save money during World War One, Woodrow Wilson got rid of the White House groundskeepers and kept a flock of 48 sheep on the lawn to chew the grass.

20,622 balloons to carry the house in the movie “Up” . . . even the ones on the inside of the giant bunch that you can’t see.

5. The University of Vermont is referred to as UVM . . . but that doesn’t stand for “University of Vermont.” It stands for the motto, Universitas Viridis Montis, which is Latin for “University of the Green Mountains.”

