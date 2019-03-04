ENJOY YOUR MONDAY WITH WKXI 107.5

The weekend is over and it’s time to get back to work. Why not enjoy your Monday with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5 F.M. If you enjoyed your weekend just a little too much and now your not 100% kinda dragging a little bit, not a problem you will enjoy the Monday Morning Stretch with me and feel just a little bit better and continue your workday. As always, if you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and want a shout out just call me on the request line @ 601-995-1075 or you can use the text line @ 601-837-1075. You can also enjoy great music from back-n-the-day and today. Your choice for the best music on this Monday Morning is Lady Vee and Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.
Five Random Facts for Monday
HIGHLIGHTS: Here are a few random facts for you. Arby’s was the first fast food chain to ban smoking in its stores, back in 1994. And Will Ferrell’s dad was a musician with the Righteous Brothers.
FULL STORY: Here are some random facts for you . . .
1. Arby’s was the first fast food chain to ban smoking in its stores, back in 1994.
2. Will Ferrell’s dad was a musician with the Righteous Brothers.
3. To save money during World War One, Woodrow Wilson got rid of the White House groundskeepers and kept a flock of 48 sheep on the lawn to chew the grass.
20,622 balloons to carry the house in the movie “Up” . . . even the ones on the inside of the giant bunch that you can’t see.
5. The University of Vermont is referred to as UVM . . . but that doesn’t stand for “University of Vermont.” It stands for the motto, Universitas Viridis Montis, which is Latin for “University of the Green Mountains.”
THIS HINT ‘CAN’ SOLVE YOUR PROBLEM
Store out of season clothes in large plastic lidded trash cans. Not only will your clothes be moth-proof, they will stay dry in damp basements.