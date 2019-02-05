ENJOY YOUR TERRIFIC TUESDAY WITH WKXI 107.5

It’s a terrific Tuesday and you can enjoy it with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5, not only that but you will have a chance to win $1,000 in the Kixie Grand Cash Pay Out Contest. When you hear the keyword all you have to do is go to wkxi.com and enter the keyword for your chance to win $1,000. If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary, call me on the request line 601-995-1075 or you can text me 601-837-1075 and I will gladly give you a shout out. Of course, we have great music from back in the day and today and I can’t forget the Tuesday Morning Stretch coming up as well. Enjoy your Tuesday with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.
One Person’s Crazy Bet on the Rams’ Score Turned $250 into $100K
HIGHLIGHTS: Someone was smart enough to bet $250 on the L.A. Rams only scoring three points in the Super Bowl. The line on that was 400-to-1, meaning he or she won $100K. The bet was made in Vegas, but the bettor is unknown.
FULL STORY: It wasn’t shocking that the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl . . . but not many people would’ve predicted that it would’ve been the LOWEST scoring Super Bowl ever.
One person DID have a feeling that the L.A. Rams wouldn’t score a touchdown, because they put $250 down on the Rams only scoring three points. The line on that was 400-to-1.
Obviously, that’s exactly what happened . . . so the person won a cool $100,000. The bet was placed at the South Point Sports Book in Las Vegas . . . but there’s no word who the bettor is.
Whoever they are, they must have been SWEATING the finish . . . when Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 48-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining.
Remember: The Rams went into the playoffs as the league’s second-best scoring offense . . . only trailing the Kansas City Chiefs.