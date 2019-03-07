ENJOY YOUR THURSDAY WITH WKXI 107.5

Why not enjoy your Thursday Morning With Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5. If you are not 100% on this Thursday Morning and wanna feel just a little bit better, then you will enjoy The Thursday Morning Stretch with me. You will also have a chance to win a $20.00 gift card where you can enjoy a delicious Subway Signature Wrap and the great thing about it is, Subway restaurants are donating 25 cents for every Signature Wrap sold to St. Jude. If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary, why not give me a call @601-995-1075 or go to the text line @601-837-1075 and I will give you a shout out. Of course, if you enjoy great music from back-n-the-day and today then you will enjoy your Thursday Morning with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.
Five Random Facts for Thursday
1. Grapefruits were called shaddocks until the 19th century.
2. Most people in Ghana are named after the day of the week they were born. For example, boys born on Fridays are usually named Kofi . . . on Saturday, it’s Kwame.
3. Atlanta went through four names in its first 11 years. It was originally called Terminus when it was founded in 1836 . . . then they switched the name to Thrasherville . . . then Marthasville . . . and finally Atlanta in 1847.
4. The surface area of a cat, including all the fur, is about the same as a ping pong table.
5. “Billboard” was originally a trade magazine for the actual billboard industry in the 1890s. Then it evolved to cover the entertainment companies that bought lots of billboard ads, like circuses. By the 1930s, it was finally doing