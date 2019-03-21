ENJOY YOUR THURSDAY WITH WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: The average person’s “perfect day” would start at 8:00 A.M. after nine hours of sleep, and include zero work . . . at least one really good meal . . . good music . . . time spent outdoors . . . a clean house . . . and fresh sheets to get into at night.

FULL STORY: A new survey asked 2,000 people what their “perfect day” would look like. Here are the top ten parts of a perfect day, according to the results . . .

1. Wake up after a good night’s sleep. That was the top thing people voted for. The average person said they’d want to wake up at 8:00 A.M. after sleeping for nine hours.

2. Plenty of laughter throughout the day.

3. No work.

4. Sit down for at least one really good meal.

5. Be somewhere you can feel the sun on your face.

6. Have good music to listen to.

7. Have fresh sheets to get into at night.

8. Spend some of the day outdoors.

9. Find money. Like on the ground, or in an old coat pocket.

10. Have a clean house . . . without DOING the cleaning, I assume.

22% of people also said they’d love to just hang out in their pajamas all day.