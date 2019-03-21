ENJOY YOUR THURSDAY WITH WKXI 107.5

Enjoy your Thursday with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5. If it’s one of those days where you just didn’t feel like coming to work, it’s o.k. because we are going take The Thursday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better and make another day. If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and would love for me to give you a shout out, all you have to do is give me a call on the request line @ 601-995-1075 or text line @ 601-837-1075. and I will be glad to give you a shout out on your special day. Of course, we have the best music from back-n-the-day and today that will help you make it thru your Thursday.
What Does Your Perfect Day Look Like?
HIGHLIGHTS: The average person’s “perfect day” would start at 8:00 A.M. after nine hours of sleep, and include zero work . . . at least one really good meal . . . good music . . . time spent outdoors . . . a clean house . . . and fresh sheets to get into at night.
FULL STORY: A new survey asked 2,000 people what their “perfect day” would look like. Here are the top ten parts of a perfect day, according to the results . . .
1. Wake up after a good night’s sleep. That was the top thing people voted for. The average person said they’d want to wake up at 8:00 A.M. after sleeping for nine hours.
2. Plenty of laughter throughout the day.
3. No work.
4. Sit down for at least one really good meal.
5. Be somewhere you can feel the sun on your face.
6. Have good music to listen to.
7. Have fresh sheets to get into at night.
8. Spend some of the day outdoors.
9. Find money. Like on the ground, or in an old coat pocket.
10. Have a clean house . . . without DOING the cleaning, I assume.
22% of people also said they’d love to just hang out in their pajamas all day.