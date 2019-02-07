ENJOY YOUR THURSDAY WITH WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: A new survey found 58% of us would give our partner an “F” when it comes to how much effort they put into Valentine’s Day. The top gifts we want are a nice dinner out . . . chocolate . . . flowers . . . a massage . . . and a home-cooked meal.

FULL STORY: If you had to grade the level of effort your partner puts into Valentine’s Day, would they pass or fail? Only 15% of people in a new survey gave their partner an “A” . . . 6% gave them a “B” . . . 10% said “C” . . . 11% said “D” . . . and a whopping FIFTY-EIGHT PERCENT gave them an “F.”

A lot of those people must just be doing NOTHING though, because the top things we WANT for Valentine’s Day aren’t that outrageous. Here are the Top 10.

1. A nice dinner out. 58% said it’s a good gift.

2. Chocolate, 50%.

3. Flowers, 46%.

4. A massage, 46%.

5. A home-cooked meal, 39%.

6. Jewelry, 36%.

7. A trip to somewhere warm or exotic, 31%.

8. A spa package, 31%.

9. A night or two at a local hotel, 30%.

10. Tickets to a comedy show, 26%.