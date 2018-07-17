ENJOY YOUR TUESDAY WITH WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: A new study found the best times to go to sleep and wake up to make yourself LOOK GOOD. The best bedtime is 9:45 P.M. . . . and the best time to wake up is 6:55 A.M. So yeah, that means it takes over nine hours of sleep to look your best.

FULL STORY: If you want to look good, here’s one pretty easy thing you can do to make it happen: Sleep like you’ve got NOTHING else going on in your life.

A new study found that the key to looking good is going to bed and waking up at very specific times. If you do, your sleep will match your body’s natural rhythms and it’ll help you have clearer and better skin and brighter eyes.

The time you should go to bed is . . . 9:45 P.M.

And the time you should wake up is . . . 6:55 A.M.