Erykah Badu is coming to Norfolk, Virginia. The “On and On” singer has been tapped to headline this year’s Cousinz Festival. Pusha T, co-founder of the festival, will perform with Erykah. Jermaine Dupri, DJ Envy, Jae Murphy, DJ Lonnie B, and comedian Chico Bean will host. The Cousinz Festival happens on August 31 at the Norfolk Scope. What’s been your best festival experience so far this year?