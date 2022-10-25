Erykah Badu Shares Her Menopause Journey in a Soulful Instagram Post

Erykah Badu took her followers on the journey she calls, the flowering of menopause. In a post she wrote that she is 51 years old and she has reached the time when a Queen truly takes her throne. She said menopause can be a lonely place if you are not careful and encourage people to share their feelings and get their nutrients. While she will miss the ability to have children in her belly she wrote, but I am now able to share my wisdom and joyfully grow into the glitter dripping phoenix created thru the fire. In other words, bih it’s hot, don’t talk to me. Do people talk openly enough about this phase of life? Do men and women have an understanding of what is happening?