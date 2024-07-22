Evelyn Thomas, Influential Disco Singer, Has Died At 70

The disco singer whose “High Energy” soared to the top of the U.S. dance charts has died at 70. Producer and songwriter Ian Levine, who discovered the singer and signed her in 1975, broke the news of her death without revealing a cause. VOn X, he wrote, “It is hard for me to accept that my lifelong protege really has left us. Her music will outlive all of us.” He also confirmed that Thomas did reach out to him earlier this year, “knowing that she was dying.” Thomas’ first chart hit anywhere was “Weak Spot,” and then in 1984 she she struck gold with “High Energy.”

