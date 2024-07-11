Fat Joe Reveals New Album Dropping in August, Says Kanye Shouldn’t Quit Rap

Fat Joe, known for his social media and political ambassador roles, is making a return to music with a new album set to release in August. The rapper shared the news during an event in Beverly Hills, marking his first project in nearly two years. With the resurgence of hip-hop collaborations, including Nas + DJ Premier and Common + Pete Rock, Joe’s comeback adds to the excitement in the genre. TMZ caught up with Joe and asked him about Kanye’s impending retirement, “I hope he doesn’t [retire],” Joe said before getting in his car.

