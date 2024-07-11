Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Fat Joe Reveals New Album Dropping in August, Says Kanye Shouldn’t Quit Rap

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Fat Joe attends the 4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 21, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Jason Lee/Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)

Fat Joe, known for his social media and political ambassador roles, is making a return to music with a new album set to release in August. The rapper shared the news during an event in Beverly Hills, marking his first project in nearly two years. With the resurgence of hip-hop collaborations, including Nas + DJ Premier and Common + Pete Rock, Joe’s comeback adds to the excitement in the genre. TMZ caught up with Joe and asked him about Kanye’s impending retirement, “I hope he doesn’t [retire],” Joe said before getting in his car.

