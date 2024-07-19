Fenty Beauty Partnership With the Paris Olympics and Paralympics

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty will be a part of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, one of its most high-profile premium partnerships. According to a press release, volunteers distributing awards to competitors will receive makeup kits to create a “designated look” with Fenty Beauty products.Rihanna announced the collaboration on the beauty brand’s Instagram this morning. She captioned a photo of her holding hands with a Fenty product, “tried to tell yall….we outside all 2024!!! PROUD to announce that @FentyBeauty is a premium partner of the Olympic AND Paralympic Games baby!!! #FentyxParis2024” Six hundred 18–21-year-old volunteers will receive cosmetics kits and tutorials for the global event. On-site makeup professionals from Fenty Beauty will match volunteers to their foundation shade. Paris hosts the Olympics from July 26 to August 11. The Paralympics will run from Wednesday, August 28, until Sunday, September 8.

