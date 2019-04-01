FIRST OF THE MONTH EXCITEMENT ON WKXI 107.5

It’s a brand new month and we are excited to start it with you on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5. Listen to WKXI 107.5 for your chance to win $1,000 in the Kixie Grand Cash Payout Contest. Just listen for the key word each hour then go to wkxi.com and enter the keyword for your your chance to be a winner. Just in case you had too much fun over the weekend and now you are not 100%, I have the solution, just take The Monday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better. If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary, just give me a call 601-995-1075 or text me 601-837-1075 and I will be glad to give you a shout out. You already know, Soft Soul Kixie has the best music from back-n-the-day and today, so start your Monday with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie.
Here are the Eight Most Common Types of April Fools’ Day Pranks
HIGHLIGHTS: Here are the most common pranks people pull on April Fools’ Day, according to a new survey: Mind game pranks, like rearranging someone’s furniture . . . scaring someone . . . or lying to someone.
FULL STORY: If you’re a real sociopath, you’ve been planning your April Fools’ Day prank for months. But if you’re a normal person like the rest of us, you’re like, “Wait it’s April 1st already? What am I gonna do?”
Here are the eight most common pranks people pull on April Fools’ Day, according to a new survey. You can either use these to plan your last-minute prank, or to know what you should watch out for . . .
1. Mind game pranks, like rearranging someone’s furniture and pretending nothing looks out of the ordinary.
2. Scare tactics, like putting a fake spider on a person’s chair.
3. Lying pranks, like telling your significant other you’re pregnant.
4. A prank phone call.
5. A food-related prank, like toothpaste in an Oreo.
6. A “make things inaccessible” prank, like putting a stapler in Jell-O.
7. An elaborate prank that you film for YouTube.
8. A “toilet humor” prank, like cellophane on a toilet seat or putting fake poop in someone’s coffee.