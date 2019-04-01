FIRST OF THE MONTH EXCITEMENT ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Here are the most common pranks people pull on April Fools’ Day, according to a new survey: Mind game pranks, like rearranging someone’s furniture . . . scaring someone . . . or lying to someone.

FULL STORY: If you’re a real sociopath, you’ve been planning your April Fools’ Day prank for months. But if you’re a normal person like the rest of us, you’re like, “Wait it’s April 1st already? What am I gonna do?”

Here are the eight most common pranks people pull on April Fools’ Day, according to a new survey. You can either use these to plan your last-minute prank, or to know what you should watch out for . . .

1. Mind game pranks, like rearranging someone’s furniture and pretending nothing looks out of the ordinary.

2. Scare tactics, like putting a fake spider on a person’s chair.

3. Lying pranks, like telling your significant other you’re pregnant.

4. A prank phone call.

5. A food-related prank, like toothpaste in an Oreo.

6. A “make things inaccessible” prank, like putting a stapler in Jell-O.

7. An elaborate prank that you film for YouTube.

8. A “toilet humor” prank, like cellophane on a toilet seat or putting fake poop in someone’s coffee.