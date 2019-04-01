FIRST OF THE MONTH EXCITEMENT ON WKXI 107.5

It’s a brand new month and we are excited to start it with you on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.  Listen to WKXI 107.5 for your chance to win $1,000  in the Kixie Grand Cash Payout Contest.  Just listen  for the key word each hour then go to wkxi.com and enter the keyword for your your chance to be a winner.  Just in case you had  too much fun over the weekend and now you are not 100%, I have the solution, just take The Monday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better.  If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary, just give me a call 601-995-1075 or text me 601-837-1075 and I will be glad to give you a shout out.  You already know, Soft Soul Kixie has the best music from back-n-the-day and today, so start your   Monday with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie.

 

Here are the Eight Most Common Types of April Fools’ Day Pranks

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  Here are the most common pranks people pull on April Fools’ Day, according to a new survey:  Mind game pranks, like rearranging someone’s furniture . . . scaring someone . . . or lying to someone.

FULL STORY:  If you’re a real sociopath, you’ve been planning your April Fools’ Day prank for months.  But if you’re a normal person like the rest of us, you’re like, “Wait it’s April 1st already?  What am I gonna do?”

Here are the eight most common pranks people pull on April Fools’ Day, according to a new survey.  You can either use these to plan your last-minute prank, or to know what you should watch out for . . .

1.  Mind game pranks, like rearranging someone’s furniture and pretending nothing looks out of the ordinary.

2.  Scare tactics, like putting a fake spider on a person’s chair.

3.  Lying pranks, like telling your significant other you’re pregnant.

4.  A prank phone call.

5.  A food-related prank, like toothpaste in an Oreo.

6.  A “make things inaccessible” prank, like putting a stapler in Jell-O.

 

7.  An elaborate prank that you film for YouTube.

 

8.  A “toilet humor” prank, like cellophane on a toilet seat or putting fake poop in someone’s coffee.

 

 

 

