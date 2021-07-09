Fyre Festival Ticket Holders May Only Receive a $280 Payout

Ticket holders of the infamous Fyre Festival may only receive $280 in compensation. Follow the math.

The bankruptcy trustee has collected $1.4 million.

$1.1 million goes to attorneys and accountants.

$300,000 goes to creditors who are actually owed more than $7 million.

Ticket holders were awarded $2 million in compensation but it is now being suggested by the festival’s bankruptcy trustees that instead of $2 million they get $78,391.73.

When you divide that up you get $280 per person.

A judge has yet to approve the new financial plan.

Should the ticket holders get paid before the attorneys and accountants or at least a bigger portion of the pie?