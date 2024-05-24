Gayle King Is Looking For Love And Doesn’t Want To Be A Man’s ‘Nurse Or A Purse’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Gayle King attends The Gordon Parks Foundation's Annual Awards Dinner And Auction Celebrating The Arts & Social Justice at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation)

Gayle King is on top of the world right now. The journalist and TV host just graced the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s annual Swimsuit Issue. King recently admitted that she would like to find a new man. “If I could go on a dating app and people didn’t know it was me, I would do it. But I think it’s hard when you are a public person.” “I don’t want to date somebody I could have given birth to. I don’t wanna be a nurse or a purse. I don’t want that. It’s about somebody who has their own business, their own thing. They’re very confident in their own skin.”

