Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Gayle King Is Looking For Love And Doesn’t Want To Be A Man’s ‘Nurse Or A Purse’

Share
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Gayle King attends The Gordon Parks Foundation's Annual Awards Dinner And Auction Celebrating The Arts & Social Justice at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 21, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation)

Gayle King is on top of the world right now. The journalist and TV host just graced the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s annual Swimsuit Issue.  King recently admitted that she would like to find a new man. “If I could go on a dating app and people didn’t know it was me, I would do it. But I think it’s hard when you are a public person.” “I don’t want to date somebody I could have given birth to. I don’t wanna be a nurse or a purse. I don’t want that. It’s about somebody who has their own business, their own thing. They’re very confident in their own skin.”

What do you look for in a partner?

Recently Played

Written All Over YouRude Boys
12:25am
Taking OffOmarion/f/ Bjnck
12:21am
Im Going Down 1072Rose Royce
12:17am
SingMykal Kilgore
12:13am
You Should Be MineJeffery Osborne
12:09am
View Full Playlist