Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Gen X Reacts To Upcoming Freaknik Documentary

Share
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 22: Atmosphere during 21 Savage's Freaknik22: The Sequel at Underground Atlanta on October 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/ GettyImages)

Hulu recently announced that the streaming service will be releasing a documentary on Freaknik that has caused quite the talk online, which was triggered by one woman’s reaction to the upcoming doc. The TikToker shared her concerns about possibly appearing in the documentary and explained that she tried to avoid the cameras as much as possible back in the day. Many people online are laughing over the fact that many mothers, aunts, fathers, and uncles might get exposed for their shenanigans at Freaknik in this upcoming documentary.

Do you know anyone that attended Freaknik? What was his or her experience like?

Recently Played

As A Matter Of FactBabyface
4:23am
Wake Up Everybody 10Harold Melvin & The
4:16am
Why Oh WhyArtist For Global U
4:12am
Lets ChillGuy
4:07am
Waste My TimeAri Lennox
4:04am
View Full Playlist