Gen X Reacts To Upcoming Freaknik Documentary

Hulu recently announced that the streaming service will be releasing a documentary on Freaknik that has caused quite the talk online, which was triggered by one woman’s reaction to the upcoming doc. The TikToker shared her concerns about possibly appearing in the documentary and explained that she tried to avoid the cameras as much as possible back in the day. Many people online are laughing over the fact that many mothers, aunts, fathers, and uncles might get exposed for their shenanigans at Freaknik in this upcoming documentary.

Do you know anyone that attended Freaknik? What was his or her experience like?