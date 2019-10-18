GET READY FOR THE WEEKEND WITH WKXI 107.5

Chuck Berry (1926 – 2017) “Johnny B. Goode“ genius.

Tyler Posey is 28. Scott McCall on MTV’s “Teen Wolf”.

Bristol “The Pistol” Palin is 29. She will punch a man repeatedly in the face if she has to.

Her son Tripp was eliminated on the first week of “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors”. Bristol came in third place on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2010, and made it to the fourth week when she danced for the All Stars season in 2012.

Zac Efron and his six pack abs are 32.

Freida Pinto is 35. Gorgeous “Slumdog Millionaire” star. She played Caroline in “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” and a stripper in Bruno Mars’ “Gorilla” video. She’s also in the Netflix “Mowgli“ movie, as the human mother who adopts him.

Lindsey Vonn is 35. She dated Tiger Woods, but thought better of it.

Ne-Yo is either 37 or 40. R&B singer whose biggest hits are: “So Sick“ and Pitbull’s “Give Me Everything“.

Related Comedy: It’s Ne-Yo birthday today. He’ll celebrate with his brothers Thigh-Yo and Ankle-Yo.

Jean-Claude Van Damme is 59.

Martina Navratilova is 63. One of the best tennis players of all time.

Chuck Lorre is 67. Creator of “Two and a Half Men” who took the brunt of Charlie Sheen’s wrath. He also produces “The Big Bang Theory”, “Young Sheldon”, “Mike & Molly”, and the Anna Faris sitcom “Mom”.

Pam Dawber is 68. Mindy on “Mork & Mindy“. She’s married to “NCIS” star Mark Harmon.