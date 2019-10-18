      Weather Alert

GET READY FOR THE WEEKEND WITH WKXI 107.5

Get ready for the weekend with Soft Soul Kixie 107.5 and Lady Vee.  Soft Soul Kixie 107.5 is giving you a chance to win $1,000 in the Kixie Grand Cash Payout Contest.  Just listen hourly for the keyword then go to wkxi.com and enter the key word for your chance to win.  If you are not feeling your best,  why not try The Friday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better.  Why not give me a call if you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary.  Call me at 601-995-1075 or text me at 601-837-1075 and I will give you a shout out.  We will have the best music from back-n-the-day and today  to help kick start your weekend.  So, tune in to Kixie 107.5 and get your weekend started with Lady Vee.

 

Birthdays on October 18, 2019

 

Chuck Berry  (1926 – 2017)  Johnny B. Goode genius.

Tyler Posey is 28.  Scott McCall on MTV’s “Teen Wolf”.

Bristol “The Pistol” Palin is 29.  She will punch a man repeatedly in the face if she has to.

Her son Tripp was eliminated on the first week of “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors”.  Bristol came in third place on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2010, and made it to the fourth week when she danced for the All Stars season in 2012.

Zac Efron and his six pack abs are 32.

Freida Pinto is 35.  Gorgeous “Slumdog Millionaire” star.  She played Caroline in “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” and a stripper in Bruno Mars’ “Gorilla” video.  She’s also in the Netflix Mowgli movie, as the human mother who adopts him.

Lindsey Vonn is 35.  She dated Tiger Woods, but thought better of it.

Ne-Yo is either 37 or 40.  R&B singer whose biggest hits are: So Sick and Pitbull’s Give Me Everything.

Related Comedy:  It’s Ne-Yo birthday today.  He’ll celebrate with his brothers Thigh-Yo and Ankle-Yo.

Jean-Claude Van Damme is 59.

Martina Navratilova is 63.  One of the best tennis players of all time.

Chuck Lorre is 67.  Creator of “Two and a Half Men” who took the brunt of Charlie Sheen’s wrath.  He also produces “The Big Bang Theory”“Young Sheldon”“Mike & Molly”, and the Anna Faris sitcom “Mom”.

Pam Dawber is 68.  Mindy on Mork & Mindy.  She’s married to “NCIS” star Mark Harmon.