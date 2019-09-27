      Weather Alert

GET READY FOR THE WEEKEND WITH WKXI 107.5

Get ready for the weekend with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.  Join me for your chance to win tickets to The Fantasia Sketchbook Tour as well as tickets to The Funny As Ish Comedy Tour and  you never know what else I may have for you to win.  If you are not feeling your best on this TGIF, I have just the solution with The Friday Morning Stretch it will help you feel just a little bit better. Of course, I will be playing the best music from back-n-the-day and today mix just the way you like it.  As always, if you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and would like for me to give you a shout out,  just call me at 601-995-1075 or text me at 601-837-1075.  So, tune in to Soft Soul Kixie 107.5 and enjoy your Friday with Lady Vee.

 

 

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Are Doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  JENNIFER LOPEZ and SHAKIRA will co-headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 2nd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.  More performers will be added, but there’s no word who yet.

FULL STORY:  JENNIFER LOPEZ and SHAKIRA are teaming up to co-headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 2nd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

J-Lo says, quote, “Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl.  And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina.  I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”

Shakira added, quote, “This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!”

She also noted that it’s her birthday.  (She’ll be 43.)

Other performers are expected to be added, but there’s no word who.

(For those who don’t remember, Diana Ross flew off in a helicopter after her halftime performance at Super Bowl 30 in 1996.  That’s what J-Lo was referring to.)

 