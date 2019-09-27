GET READY FOR THE WEEKEND WITH WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: JENNIFER LOPEZ and SHAKIRA will co-headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 2nd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. More performers will be added, but there’s no word who yet.

JENNIFER LOPEZ and SHAKIRA are teaming up to co-headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 2nd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

J-Lo says, quote, “Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl. And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”

Shakira added, quote, “This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!”

She also noted that it’s her birthday. (She’ll be 43.)

Other performers are expected to be added, but there’s no word who.

(For those who don’t remember, Diana Ross flew off in a helicopter after her halftime performance at Super Bowl 30 in 1996. That’s what J-Lo was referring to.)