      Weather Alert

GET YOUR THURSDAY STARTED WITH WKXI 107.5

You can start your Thursday with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5 where you can enjoy the best music from back-n-the-day and today.  On this Thursday, you will have an opportunity to win tickets to The Farish Street  Festival as well as tickets to the big game between Jackson State and Grambling State Universities.  Just in case you are not 100%, we have The Thursday Morning Stretch to help you make it thru the day.  So, it’s your birthday or anniversary and you would like for me to give you a shout out?  It’s very simple, all you have to do is give me a call at 601-995-1075 or you can text me at 601-837-1075 and I will be glad to give you a shout out.  This is a perfect way to get your Thursday Morning started with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.

 

It’s National Pancake Day! How Often Do You Eat Breakfast in the P.M.?

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  A new survey for National Pancake Day found over two-thirds of us sometimes eat breakfast foods when it’s NOT breakfast.  Including 50% who do it regularly.

FULL STORY:  Here’s how much America loves sugar for breakfast:  Today is the SECOND National Pancake Day of the year.  There’s one in March that IHOP does, and a second one on September 26th.

survey last year found only 7% of us DON’T like pancakes.  And a poll earlier this month found they’re our fourth favorite breakfast food behind eggs, sausage, and toast.

A brand new survey just looked at how often we eat breakfast when it’s NOT breakfast time.  And it’s more popular than you might think.

Over two-thirds of people said they sometimes eat breakfast foods at off-hours.  Including 50% who do it regularly, meaning at least once a month.

Young people are more likely to enjoy breakfast for dinner, or “brinner.”  87% said it’s great, compared to 68% of baby boomers.

And 80% of Americans said breakfast foods are also good for a midnight snack.

That doesn’t mean we’re making pancakes or whipping up a quiche at 1:00 A.M. though.  The survey didn’t look at the most popular late-night breakfast foods.  But #1 is probably cereal.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 